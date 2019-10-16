LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 10/16/2019

Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with some rain showers. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 30s, around 40 or into the 40s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Thursday, a few rain showers in the morning. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. North wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s, some 20s inland, around 40 near the immediate Lake Superior shoreline. Light north wind.

Friday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. South wind 10 to 20 MPH.

Friday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. South wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Saturday, clouds and sunshine with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. Southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH.

Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 30s, around 40 or into the 40s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. Southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Sunday night, cloudy with rain. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. South to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Monday, rain and wind. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. South wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Monday night, rain and wind. Low temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Tuesday, a chance of rain with wind. High temperatures will be in the 40s. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Tuesday night and Wednesday, a chance of rain with gusty winds. Low temperatures will be the 30s to around 40. High temperatures will be 40s. West to northwest 15 to 25 MPH.