LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 10/2/2019

Tonight, cloudy with rain moving in. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 40 or into the 40s. East to northeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Thursday, cloudy skies with rain. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. East to northeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Thursday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 30s, around 40 or into the 40s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. North wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Friday, becoming mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 50 or into the 50s. North to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Friday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 30s, around 40 or into the 40s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday, cloudy skies with rain and gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 50s. South wind 15 to 25 MPH.

Saturday night, cloudy skies with rain and gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. South to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH.

Sunday, a few rain showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. Windy conditions possible. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. West wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Sunday night, a few rain showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 30s, 40s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH.

Monday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 50s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s, around 40 or into the 40s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light west to northwest wind.

Tuesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 40 or into the 40s. South to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH.

