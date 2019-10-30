LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 10/30/2019

Tonight, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers or snow showers. Low temperatures will be around 20 or into the 20s, around 30 or into the 30s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday, mostly cloudy with some rain showers or snow showers. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Thursday night, a few snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be around 20 or into the 20s, some teens for inland areas of the Western U.P., around 30 or into the 30s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday, mostly cloudy with some rain showers or snow showers. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday night, cloudy with snow showers or a rain/snow mix. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, around 30 or into the 30s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday, mostly cloudy with rain showers and snow showers. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH.

Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with some snow showers. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, around 30 or into the 30s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers or snow showers. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday night, mostly cloudy with snow showers or a rain/snow mix. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, around 30 or into the 30s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday, cloudy with rain or a rain/snow mix. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday night, cloudy with snow or a rain/snow mix. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, around 30 or into the 30s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow, or a rain/snow mix. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH.

Tuesday night, cloudy with snow or a rain/snow mix. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, around 30 or into the 30s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow, or a rain/snow mix. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

