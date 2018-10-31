LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 10/31/2018

Tonight, some cloud cover. Low temperatures will be in the 30s, some 20s inland. East to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Thursday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 40 or into the 40s. North to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s, some 20s inland. Northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Friday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 40 or into the 40s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s, some 20s inland. North wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Saturday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 40 or into the 40s. North wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Saturday night, cloudy with a chance of rain late. A rain/snow mix or snow is possible late for inland areas. Low temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s. East to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Sunday, cloudy with rain. A rain/snow mix or snow is possible in the early morning for inland areas. High temperatures will be around 40 or into the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Sunday night, cloudy with rain. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. Southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Monday, cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Monday night, cloudy with a chance of rain. South wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Tuesday (Election Day), cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 40s. East to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.