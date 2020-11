LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 11/25/2020

Tonight, light precipitation or light wintry precipitation possible. Fog or freezing fog possible. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s, some 20s lows. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Thanksgiving Day, clouds and at times some sunshine. Some wind is possible. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.