STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 335 PM EST WED FEB 16 2022 /235 PM CST WED FEB 16 2022/ TONIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY. SCATTERED TO NUMEROUS SNOW SHOWERS DEVELOPING IN THE NORTHWEST WIND LAKE EFFECT SNOW BELTS. LOWS 1 ABOVE ZERO TO 16...COLDEST WEST. THURSDAY...SCATTERED TO NUMEROUS SNOW SHOWERS IN THE NORTHWEST WIND LAKE EFFECT SNOW BELTS. MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS 7 ABOVE TO 20...COLDEST WEST. THURSDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SNOW SHOWERS LIKELY NORTH CENTRAL. PARTLY CLOUDY ELSEWHERE. LOWS ZERO TO 15 BELOW...COLDEST INTERIOR WEST HALF. FRIDAY...SNOW. BLUSTERY BY AFTERNOON. HIGHS 18 TO 24. FRIDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY. BLUSTERY. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW. CHANCE OF SNOW. LOWS ZERO TO 8 ABOVE EXCEPT 6 BELOW TO ZERO INTERIOR WEST. SATURDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. BLUSTERY...MAINLY IN THE MORNING. SLIGHT CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS. HIGHS 18 TO 24. SUNDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS. LOWS AROUND 12. HIGHS MOSTLY IN THE 30S. WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. COLDER. LOWS AROUND 6. HIGHS 12 TO 18.