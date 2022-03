STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 320 PM EST WED MAR 2 2022 /220 PM CST WED MAR 2 2022/ TONIGHT...PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. SCATTERED SNOW SHOWERS IN THE NORTHWEST WIND SNOW BELTS. LOWS 10 BELOW TO 9 ABOVE ZERO...COLDEST IN THE INTERIOR WEST. THURSDAY...MOSTLY SUNNY WEST HALF. PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED SNOW SHOWERS EAST HALF IN THE MORNING. HIGHS 16 TO 27...COOLEST NORTH HALF. THURSDAY NIGHT...INCREASING CLOUDS. LOWS 9 BELOW TO NEAR ZERO...COLDEST IN THE INTERIOR. FRIDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS 24 TO 30. FRIDAY NIGHT...CLOUDY. SNOW BECOMING LIKELY. LOWS 15 TO 21. SATURDAY...SNOW IN THE MORNING...MIXING WITH SLEET AND FREEZING RAIN BY THE AFTERNOON. HIGHS 30 TO 36. SUNDAY...SNOW AND FREEZING RAIN...MAINLY IN THE MORNING. LOWS 24 TO 30. HIGHS 30 TO 36. MONDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 12 TO 18. HIGHS 30 TO 36.