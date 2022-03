STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 334 PM EDT WED MAR 30 2022 /234 PM CDT WED MAR 30 2022/ ...NUMEROUS WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES, WINTER STORM WARNINGS AND ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FOR ALL BUT FAR WESTERN AND NORTHERN UPPER MICHIGAN TONIGHT INTO THURSDAY... TONIGHT...BREEZY. WINTRY MIX OF SNOW, FREEZING RAIN, RAIN AND SLEET SWITCHING TO ALL SNOW LATE WEST AND CENTRAL. RAIN EAST. LOWS 23 TO 33. THURSDAY...BREEZY. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW. SNOW SHOWERS AND WINTRY MIX DIMINISHING. HIGHS 29 TO 35. THURSDAY NIGHT...PARTLY CLOUDY. A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS NEAR LAKE SUPERIOR. LOWS 16 TO 25. FRIDAY...MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS 33 TO 42. FRIDAY NIGHT...PARTLY CLOUDY. A SLIGHT CHANCE OF LIGHT SNOW LATE IN THE FAR WEST. LOWS IN THE 20S. SATURDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. A CHANCE OF RAIN AND SNOW SHOWERS. HIGHS 37 TO 44. SUNDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 22 TO 31. HIGHS 35 TO 44. MONDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 22 TO 30. HIGHS 35 TO 44.