STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 336 PM EST WED MAR 9 2022 /236 PM CST WED MAR 9 2022/ TONIGHT...SCATTERED SNOW SHOWERS AND FLURRIES OVER NORTHWEST UPPER MICHIGAN AND ALSO TO THE EAST OF MUNISING. MOSTLY CLOUDY... BECOMING PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 12 BELOW TO 7 ABOVE ZERO...COLDEST INTERIOR WEST AND WARMEST EAST ALONG LAKE SUPERIOR. THURSDAY...A SLIGHT CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS IN THE MORNING OVER THE KEWEENAW AND ALSO TO THE EAST OF GRAND MARAIS. PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS 17 TO 24...WARMEST SOUTH CENTRAL. THURSDAY NIGHT...PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 5 BELOW TO 7 ABOVE ZERO... COLDEST IN THE INTERIOR. FRIDAY...BLUSTERY WITH A CHANCE OF SNOW. MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS 18 TO 28...COLDEST WEST. FRIDAY NIGHT...BLUSTERY WITH SNOW SHOWERS LIKELY...ESPECIALLY EAST...EXCEPT PARTLY CLOUDY SOUTH CENTRAL. LOWS 7 BELOW TO 10 ABOVE ZERO...COLDEST INTERIOR WEST. SATURDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY EAST WITH A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS IN THE MORNING. PARTLY CLOUDY ELSEWHERE. HIGHS 15 TO 23...WARMEST SOUTH CENTRAL. SUNDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. A CHANCE OF SNOW EAST HALF. LOWS ZERO TO 10 ABOVE...COLDEST INTERIOR CENTRAL AND EAST. HIGHS IN THE 30S. MONDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SNOW. LOWS 11 TO 20... COLDEST INTERIOR WEST. HIGHS 28 TO 38...WARMEST SOUTH CENTRAL.