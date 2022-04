STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 330 PM EDT WED APR 13 2022 /230 PM CDT WED APR 13 2022/ TONIGHT...RAIN SHOWERS...TAPERING OFF TO A LIGHT SNOW AND RAIN MIX LATE WEST HALF. A CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS CENTRAL AND EAST. LOWS 27 TO 36...COOLEST INTERIOR WEST. THURSDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY...BLUSTERY AND COLDER. A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS...MAINLY WEST HALF. HIGHS 34 TO 42. THURSDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY. BREEZY. CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS...MAINLY WEST HALF. LOWS MAINLY IN THE 20S. FRIDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. BREEZY. SLIGHT CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS. HIGHS MAINLY IN THE 30S. FRIDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS. LOWS IN THE MID 20S EXCEPT AROUND 18 INTERIOR WEST. SATURDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 30S. SUNDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS IN THE MID 20S EXCEPT AROUND 18 INTERIOR WEST. HIGHS IN THE MID 30S TO MID 40S. MONDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF RAIN AND SNOW SHOWERS. LOWS MAINLY IN THE MID 20S. HIGHS 36 TO 43.