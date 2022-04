STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 318 PM EDT WED APR 20 2022 /218 PM CDT WED APR 20 2022/ TONIGHT...RAIN SHOWERS...ENDING WEST AND CENTRAL AFTER MIDNIGHT...THEN DECREASING CLOUDS. LOWS 32 TO 37. THURSDAY...BREEZY. PARTLY CLOUDY. A SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS EAST. HIGHS 42 TO 56...COOLEST ACROSS THE KEWEENAW AND WARMEST SOUTH CENTRAL. THURSDAY NIGHT...PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 25 TO 34. FRIDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE OF RAIN SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 40S. FRIDAY NIGHT...RAIN SHOWERS. LOWS IN THE MID 30S. SATURDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF RAIN SHOWERS. HIGHS AROUND 60. SUNDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF RAIN SHOWERS. LOWS 42 TO 48 EXCEPT 48 TO 54 INTERIOR WEST. HIGHS 60 TO 66. MONDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. COOLER. LOWS 36 TO 42 EXCEPT 30 TO 36 INTERIOR WEST. HIGHS 42 TO 48.