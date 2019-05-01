LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 5/1/2019

Tonight, cloudy with areas of dense fog. A chance of light rain, light snow or a light wintry mix. Low temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or a rain/snow mix. High temperatures will be in the 40s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind becoming west to northwest 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday night, some clearing. Low temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Friday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 50 or into the 50s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light and variable wind.

Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s. South to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Saturday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s, 50s in the eastern U.P., 40s near Lake Michigan. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday night, some cloud cover with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday, a few rain showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 50s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday night, clearing skies. Low temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Monday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Tuesday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.