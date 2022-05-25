Tonight, cloudy with rain. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 40s. East to northeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts becoming variable overnight.



Thursday, mostly cloudy with rain showers. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Thursday night, a few rain showers (especially in the evening). Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Friday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. Light wind.



Saturday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday (Memorial Day), a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s, locally cooler near shorelines of the Great Lakes. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.