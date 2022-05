STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 338 PM EDT WED MAY 4 2022 /238 PM CDT WED MAY 4 2022/ TONIGHT...CLEAR TO PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 30 TO 36. THURSDAY...PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS 55 TO 65 EXCEPT NEAR 50 BY THE LAKES. THURSDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLEAR. LOWS IN THE 30S. FRIDAY...MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS 55 TO 65 EXCEPT NEAR 50 BY THE LAKES. FRIDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLEAR. LOWS IN THE 30S. SATURDAY...MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS 55 TO 65 EXCEPT NEAR 50 BY THE LAKES. SUNDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS AROUND 40. HIGHS IN THE 60S EXCEPT 50S NEAR THE LAKES. MONDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. BREEZY. CHANCE OF RAIN SHOWERS. LOWS IN THE 40S. HIGHS 6OS TO LOWER 70S...COOLER NEAR THE LAKES. $$ MZ