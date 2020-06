LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 6/10/2020

STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE MI 459 PM EDT WED JUN 10 2020 /359 PM CDT WED JUN 10 2020/ TONIGHT...BREEZY. A SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS WEST HALF. SHOWERS BECOMING LIKELY EAST HALF THIS EVENING...THEN DIMINISHING OVERNIGHT. MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 43 TO 52...WARMEST NEAR LAKE MICHIGAN. THURSDAY...BREEZY AND COOLER. PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. A CHANCE OF AFTERNOON SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS FAR WEST TO SOUTH CENTRAL. A SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS FAR EAST...MAINLY IN THE MORNING. HIGHS 55 TO 73...WARMEST SOUTH CENTRAL AND COOLEST ALONG LAKE SUPERIOR. THURSDAY NIGHT...A SLIGHT CHANCE OF EVENING SHOWERS FAR WEST TO SOUTH CENTRAL AND FAR EAST. PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 37 TO 47...WARMEST SOUTH CENTRAL. FRIDAY...COOL. PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS 46 TO 64...COOLEST EAST NEAR LAKE SUPERIOR. FRIDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLEAR. AREAS OF FROST DEVELOPING INTERIOR WEST AND CENTRAL. LOWS 32 TO 42...COOLEST INTERIOR WEST AND CENTRAL. SATURDAY...SUNNY. HIGHS 53 TO 67...COOLEST EAST ALONG LAKE SUPERIOR. SUNDAY...CLEAR. LOWS 35 TO 46. HIGHS 64 TO 72...COOLEST ALONG THE GREAT LAKES. MONDAY....PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 41 TO 51...COOLEST IN THE INTERIOR. HIGHS 68 TO 78...COOLEST ALONG THE GREAT LAKES.