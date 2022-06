STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 320 PM EDT WED JUN 15 2022 /220 PM CDT WED JUN 15 2022/ TONIGHT...NUMEROUS SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. A FEW STORMS MAY BE SEVERE EARLY ON. LOWS IN THE LOW 50S TO LOW 60S...COOLEST INTERIOR WEST. THURSDAY...MOSTLY SUNNY TO PARTLY CLOUDY. WINDY. HIGHS 73 TO 82. THURSDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLEAR. BREEZY EARLY. LOWS 52 TO 60. FRIDAY...MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS 62 TO 71. FRIDAY NIGHT...CLEAR AND COOLER. LOWS 40 TO 49. SATURDAY...MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE 70S EXCEPT 60S BY THE LAKESHORES. JUNETEENTH...PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF RAIN SHOWERS. LOWS 48 TO 54. HIGHS 72 TO 84....WARMEST WEST HALF. MONDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY AND HOT. LOWS 54 TO 60 EXCEPT 60 TO 66 INTERIOR WEST. HIGHS 80 TO 96...HOTTEST WEST. $$ WFO MQT