LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 6/26/2019

Tonight, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Thursday, increasing clouds in the afternoon with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Some storms could have gusty winds and heavy rain. High temperatures will be around 80 or into the 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Some storms could have gusty winds and heavy rain. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. Light south to southwest wind.

Friday, partly sunny with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Friday night, partly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. Light and variable wind.

Saturday, partly sunny and humid with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be around 80 or into the 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Saturday night, partly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. Light and variable wind.

Sunday, partly sunny with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Sunday night, partly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. Light and variable wind.

Monday and Tuesday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60.