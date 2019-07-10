LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 7/10/2019

Tonight, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Some storms early could have strong winds, hail and brief heavy rain. Turning cooler and less humid during the overnight. Low temperatures will be around 50 or into the 50s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday, cloudy with a few rain showers in the morning. Clearing during the afternoon hours. Gusty winds, especially near Lake Superior east of Marquette. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, locally cooler near Lake Superior. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Thursday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, 50s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes and in the Western U.P. Light and variable wind becoming south to southwest.

Friday, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 80 or into the 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes, especially Lake Michigan. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Friday Night, a chance of rain and thunderstorms, especially early. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. Light south to southwest wind.

Sunday through Tuesday, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes, especially Lake Michigan.