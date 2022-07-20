Tonight, a chance of rain (especially in the evening). Otherwise, clearing from west to east. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Thursday, mostly sunny. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Thursday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.