STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 254 PM EDT WED JUL 27 2022 /154 PM CDT WED JUL 27 2022/ TONIGHT...PARTLY CLOUDY THROUGH MIDNIGHT THEN BECOMING MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND A SLIGHT CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS. LOWS MAINLY IN THE 50S. THURSDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS. SLIGHT CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS EAST HALF IN THE AFTERNOON. BREEZY. HIGHS 63 TO 73. THURSDAY NIGHT...PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 48 TO 59...COOLEST INTERIOR WEST. FRIDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS. HIGHS 66 TO 72. FRIDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLEAR. LOWS 47 TO 61...COOLEST INTERIOR WEST. SATURDAY...MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS 78 TO 84. SUNDAY...MOSTLY CLEAR. LOWS 58 TO 64. HIGHS MAINLY IN THE 80S...EXCEPT MID 70S NEAR LAKE MICHIGAN. MONDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. LOWS 60 TO 66. HIGHS MAINLY IN THE UPPER 70S. $$ TAP