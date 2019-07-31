LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 7/31/2019

Tonight, clear skies. Patchy fog possible. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, 50s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light south to southwest wind.

Thursday, sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or into the 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Thursday night, some clouds, a chance of thunderstorms in the far Western U.P. and Keweenaw Peninsula. Low temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s, 50s in some inland areas. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday, a few thunderstorms. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 80 or into the 80s. South to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Friday night, a few thunderstorms. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s, 50s in some inland areas. Light north to northeast wind.

Saturday, a chance of a thunderstorm near the Michigan/Wisconsin border. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. East to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Saturday night, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be in the 50s, 60s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light east to southeast wind.

Sunday, a chance of thunderstorms. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 80 or into the 80s. South to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Sunday night, a chance of thunderstorms. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s, 50s in some inland areas. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday, a chance of thunderstorms. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 80 or into the 80s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday night, a chance of thunderstorms. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be in the 50s, 60s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.