LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 8/11/2021

STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 416 PM EDT WED AUG 11 2021 /316 PM CDT WED AUG 11 2021/ ...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FOR SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTY THROUGH THIS EVENING... TONIGHT...SCATTERED SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS THROUGH MIDNIGHT IN THE EAST HALF. SOME THUNDERSTORMS MAY PRODUCE DAMAGING WINDS, LARGE HAIL, AND HEAVY RAINFALL THROUGH MIDNIGHT. OTHERWISE BECOMING MOSTLY CLEAR. LOWS 57 TO 66...WARMEST ALONG THE LAKESHORES. THURSDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY AND BREEZY. A SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS EAST HALF IN THE AFTERNOON. HIGHS 73 TO 83. THURSDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLEAR. COOLER. LOWS 48 TO 55 INTERIOR...AND 55 TO 60 ALONG THE LAKESHORES. FRIDAY...MOSTLY SUNNY AND COOLER. HIGHS 66 TO 74. FRIDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLEAR. LOWS 45 TO 52 INTERIOR WEST...AND 53 TO 62 ALONG THE LAKESHORES. SATURDAY...MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS 72 TO 80. SUNDAY...MOSTLY SUNNY. LOWS 48 TO 60. HIGHS 77 TO 86. MONDAY...MOSTLY SUNNY. LOWS 53 TO 62. HIGHS 78 TO 87. .