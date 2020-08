LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 8/12/2020

STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE MI 431 PM EDT WED AUG 12 2020 /331 PM CDT WED AUG 12 2020/ TONIGHT...PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. A CHANCE OF SHOWERS OUT WEST. LOWS 57 TO 64...COOLEST INTERIOR. THURSDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS 78 TO 86...WARMEST WEST. THURSDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLEAR. A SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS LATE FAR WEST. LOWS 58 TO 66...COOLEST INTERIOR WEST. FRIDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. A CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS WEST. HIGHS 77 TO 89...WARMEST WEST. FRIDAY NIGHT...PARTLY CLOUDY...BECOMING MOSTLY CLOUDY WEST. A CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS WEST. LOWS IN THE 60S...EXCEPT IN THE UPPER 50S INTERIOR WEST. SATURDAY...PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. A CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS 72 TO 83...WARMEST EAST. SUNDAY...MOSTLY CLEAR TO PARTLY CLOUDY. A CHANCE OF SHOWERS EAST. LOWS 49 TO 65...COOLEST INTERIOR WEST. HIGHS 72 TO 78. MONDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS 66 TO 74...WARMEST SOUTH.