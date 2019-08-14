LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 8/14/2019

Tonight, some cloud cover overnight. Areas of fog possible. A slight chance of rain. Low temperatures will be around 40 or into the 40s, around 50 or into the 50s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light and variable wind.

Thursday, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 70 or into the 70s. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Thursday night, a chance of rain and thunderstorms west of Marquette. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s, around 60 or into the 60s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. South south to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Friday, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday night, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s, 50s in some inland areas. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday night, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s, 50s in some inland areas. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. West to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with higher gusts.

Sunday night, clearing skies. Low temperatures will be in the 50s, around 60 or into the 60s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s, around 60 or into the 60s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Tuesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. West to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.