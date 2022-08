STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 331 PM EDT WED AUG 24 2022 /231 PM CDT WED AUG 24 2022/ TONIGHT...SHOWERS LIKELY AND A CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS. LOWS 54 TO 64. THURSDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY AND A SLIGHT CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS 66 TO 73. THURSDAY NIGHT...PARTLY CLOUDY. PATCHY FOG. LOWS 48 TO 63...COOLEST WEST INTERIOR. FRIDAY...MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS 72 TO 78. FRIDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLEAR. LOWS 51 TO 65...COOLEST WEST INTERIOR. SATURDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS 75 TO 84. SUNDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. A CHANCE OF SHOWERS. LOWS 58 TO 68. HIGHS 77 TO 87. MONDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. A CHANCE OF SHOWERS. LOWS IN THE 60S. HIGHS 79 TO 84. $$ 07