STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 346 PM EDT WED AUG 3 2022 /246 PM CDT WED AUG 3 2022/ ...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENTS IN EFFECT FOR ALGER AND SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTIES INTO THIS EVENING... .TONIGHT...PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS IN THE EAST THROUGH THIS EVENING. PATCHY FOG LATE. LOWS 51 TO 60. .THURSDAY...PATCHY FOG EARLY. MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS 63 TO 77...COOLEST ALONG THE LAKE SUPERIOR SHORELINE. .THURSDAY NIGHT...CLEAR. LOWS 48 TO 61...COOLEST IN THE EAST. .FRIDAY...MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS 79 TO 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...INCREASING CLOUDS WITH A SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS IN THE WEST LATE. LOWS 61 TO 68. .SATURDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND SLIGHT CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS 80 TO 90. .SUNDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS LIKELY AND A SLIGHT CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS. LOWS IN THE 50S AND 60S. HIGHS IN THE 60S AND 70S. .MONDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS IN THE 40S AND 50S. HIGHS IN THE 60S AND 70S. $$ LG