STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 344 PM EDT WED SEP 7 2022 /244 PM CDT WED SEP 7 2022/ TONIGHT...MOSTLY CLEAR. LOWS 48 TO 54...EXCEPT 42 TO 48 INTERIOR EAST AND CENTRAL. THURSDAY...MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS 80 TO 86...EXCEPT COOLER NEAR LAKE MICHIGAN. THURSDAY NIGHT...PARTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND SLIGHT CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS WEST. LOWS 60 TO 66. FRIDAY...SHOWERS LIKELY AND SLIGHT CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS RANGING FROM 70 IN THE WEST TO 82 IN THE EAST.. FRIDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND SLIGHT CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS. LOWS 54 TO 60 EXCEPT 48 TO 54 INTERIOR WEST. SATURDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SHOWERS. HIGHS 66 TO 72. SUNDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SHOWERS. LOWS IN THE MID 50S EXCEPT IN THE UPPER 40S INTERIOR WEST. HIGHS 66 TO 72. MONDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 48 TO 54 EXCEPT 42 TO 48 INTERIOR WEST. HIGHS 66 TO 72. $$ NJL