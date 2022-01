STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN...UPDATED NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE MI 405 AM EST WED JAN 5 2022 /305 AM CST WED JAN 5 2022/ ...NUMEROUS WINTER STORM WARNINGS AND ADVISORIES IN EFFECT FOR UPPER MICHIGAN TODAY... ...LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORIES ARE IN EFFECT FOR THE ENTIRE LAKE SUPERIOR SHORELINE THROUGH TONIGHT... TODAY...SNOW AND BLUSTERY. SNOW MAY BE HEAVY AT TIMES WEST AND NORTH CENTRAL NEAR LAKE SUPERIOR. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW NEAR LAKE SUPERIOR. MORNING HIGHS 21 TO 30...THEN TEMPERATURES FALLING INTO THE TEENS AND LOWER 20S BY LATE AFTERNOON. TONIGHT...SNOW SHOWERS NEAR LAKE SUPERIOR. A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS ELSEWHERE. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW NEAR LAKE SUPERIOR EARLY. CLOUDY. LOWS 4 ABOVE TO 14. THURSDAY...SNOW SHOWERS LIKELY NORTH CENTRAL AND WEST. A SLIGHT CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS ELSEWHERE. MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS MAINLY IN THE TEENS. THURSDAY NIGHT...SNOW SHOWERS LIKELY WEST AND NORTH CENTRAL EARLY...SNOW CHANCES DECREASING THROUGHOUT THE NIGHT. MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 12 BELOW ZERO TO 11 ABOVE ZERO...COLDEST INTERIOR WEST. FRIDAY...PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS NEAR LAKE SUPERIOR...MAINLY EARLY. HIGHS 9 ABOVE TO 21...WARMEST EAST. SATURDAY...BLUSTERY WITH SNOW SHOWERS LIKELY. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW POSSIBLE EAST. MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 3 BELOW ZERO TO 11 ABOVE...COLDEST INTERIOR WEST. HIGHS MAINLY IN THE 20S. SUNDAY...BLUSTERY AND TURNING COLDER. A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW POSSIBLE NEAR LAKE SUPERIOR. MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 2 BELOW ZERO TO 18 ABOVE ZERO...COLDEST FAR WEST. EARLY HIGHS 6 ABOVE ZERO TO 25...WARMEST IN THE EAST.