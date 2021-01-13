LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 1/13/2021

Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Fog or freezing fog can’t be ruled out in some spots. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s, a few spots may fall into the teens, around 30 right along the Great Lakes. South to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Thursday, becoming cloudy with a chance of rain, snow, or a wintry mix west of Marquette and Escanaba in the afternoon. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. East to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday night, cloudy with a chance of rain, snow, a wintry mix. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s, some inland areas west of Marquette could fall into the 20s. East to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Friday, cloudy with rain, snow, or a wintry mix. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. East to northeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Friday night, cloudy with snow at times. Low temperatures will in the 20s to around 30. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, cloudy with snow at times. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s (mildest temperatures in the Eastern U.P.). North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, cloudy with snow showers. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s, teens for inland areas west of Marquette. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, cloudy with some snow showers. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday night, cloudy with some snow showers. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens, around 20 or the 20s right along the Great Lakes. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday night, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, clouds and times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the teens to around 20. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.