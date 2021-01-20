LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 1/20/2021

Tonight, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Windy. Temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. South to southwest wind turning west to southwest 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts (especially in the Keweenaw Peninsula).



Thursday, mostly cloudy with some snow. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s, turning colder in the afternoon from north to south across the U.P. West to southwest wind becoming west to northwest/north to northwest 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Thursday night, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the single digits to around 10 above, around 10 above or the teens right along the Great Lakes. North to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. Northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Friday night, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be around 0 or the single digits, 0 to -10 for inland areas west of Marquette, around 10 above or the teens right along the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. Winds becoming south 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, mostly cloudy with some snow. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens, some inland areas could fall into the single digits. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday, mostly cloudy with some snow. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. South to southwest wind becoming west to southwest 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens, around 20 or the 20s right along the Great Lakes. West to northwest to north to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday night, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens, some single digit lows are possible. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday night, a few lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens, some single digit lows are possible. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.