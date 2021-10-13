LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 10/13/2021



Tonight, cloudy with rain showers and some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. South to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Thursday, a chance of rain in the morning, then clearing skies in the afternoon. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Thursday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Friday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday night, a few rain showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40, around 40 or the 40s near the Great Lakes. West wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, a few rain showers. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Saturday night, a few rain showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be in the 30s, around 40 or the 40s near the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s, around 40 or the 40s right along the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Monday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tuesday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.