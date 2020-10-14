LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 10/14/2020

Tonight, cloudy with rain showers and wind. Some wintry precipitation could mix with rain in the Western U.P. overnight. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, 30s for inland areas of the Western U.P. Winds becoming west to northwest and increasing to 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts.

Thursday, scattered rain showers and wind. Some wintry precipitation could mix with the rain showers in the morning west of Marquette. Temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Thursday night, lake effect snow showers that could mix with rain. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, around 30 or the 30s near the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind becoming west to southwest 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, a few rain showers or snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. Some wind. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday night, a few snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will range from around 20 for inland areas of the Western U.P. to around 30 or the 30s along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, increasing clouds with rain. Increasing wind. High temperatures will be in the 40s. South to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Saturday night, cloudy with rain showers and wind. Wintry precipitation could mix in with the rain west of Marquette. Low temperatures will be in the 30s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts becoming west to southwest late.

Sunday, mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers or snow showers. Gusty winds. Temperatures will range from the 30s in the Western U.P. to the 40s in the Eastern U.P. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Sunday night, scattered snow showers that could mix with rain. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, around 30 or the 30s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday, a few rain showers or snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will range from the 30s in the Western U.P. to the 40s in the Eastern U.P. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday night, a few snow showers that could mix with rain. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, around 30 or the 30s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, around 30 or the 30s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 40s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.