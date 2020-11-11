LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 11/11/2020

Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s, some 20s inland. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Thursday, increasing clouds in the afternoon with a chance of rain or snow in the Western U.P. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Thursday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow, or a wintry mix. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s (coldest inland areas of the Western U.P.) Winds becoming west to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday, a chance of snow or a wintry mix in the Eastern U.P. Otherwise, becoming partly sunny to mostly sunny. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Saturday, clouds and at times some sunshine. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. South wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Saturday night, cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of snow or a rain/snow mix for inland areas west of Marquette. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. South to southeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Sunday, cloudy with a chance of rain, snow, or a rain/snow mix. Windy conditions possible. High temperatures will range from the 30s in the Western U.P. to the 40s in the Eastern U.P. West to northwest wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts.



Sunday night, cloudy with snow showers. Windy conditions possible. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. West to northwest wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts.

Monday, some snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. Windy conditions possible. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to northwest wind 20 to 30 MPH.

Monday night, a few snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Tuesday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, some clouds. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. West to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, a slight chance of rain or snow. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. West to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.