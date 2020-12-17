LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 12/16/2020

Tonight, wintry precipitation can’t be ruled out in some U.P. spots. Otherwise, mostly cloudy to in some spots partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s (coldest temperatures inland). South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday, wintry precipitation can’t be ruled out in some U.P. spots. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s, some inland areas west of Marquette could fall into the teens. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, clouds and at times some sunshine. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. South wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Gusty winds early. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s (coldest temperatures inland). South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts early becoming west to southwest and then west to northwest.

Saturday, wintry precipitation is possible (especially in the morning). Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to northwest to north to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s (coldest temperatures inland). West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. South to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a a few higher gusts.

Monday, mostly cloudy with a chance of wintry precipitation. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s (coldest temperatures inland). West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday and Wednesday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, some cloud cover. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s.