TONIGHT...SCATTERED SNOW SHOWERS NORTHWEST AND EAST...MAINLY DURING THE EVENING. A SLIGHT CHANCE OF LIGHT SNOW FAR WEST LATE. MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 6 ABOVE TO 17...COLDEST IN THE INTERIOR. .THURSDAY...CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF LIGHT SNOW. HIGHS 26 TO 32. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A CHANCE OF LIGHT SNOW IN THE EVENING EAST. PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 14 TO 26...COLDEST INTERIOR WEST. .FRIDAY...LIGHT RAIN AND SNOW BECOMING LIKELY. SOME FREEZING RAIN POSSIBLE. HIGHS IN THE 30S. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A CHANCE OF LIGHT RAIN AND SNOW EAST...MAINLY IN THE EVENING. MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 18 TO 32...WARMEST EAST. .CHRISTMAS DAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS 28 TO 35. .SUNDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. A CHANCE OF SNOW LATE. LOWS 14 TO 22. HIGHS 24 TO 32. .MONDAY...SNOW LIKELY...ESPECIALLY DURING THE MORNING. LOWS 17 TO 24. HIGHS 28 TO 34.