STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 310 PM EST WED DEC 29 2021 /210 PM CST WED DEC 29 2021/ TONIGHT...MOSTLY CLEAR TO START...WITH CLOUDS INCREASING OVERNIGHT. LOWS RANGING FROM NEAR ZERO OVER THE WESTERN INTERIOR TO 15 TO 20 ALONG THE LAKE SUPERIOR SHORELINE. THURSDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS...MAINLY WEST HALF. HIGHS 22 TO 30. THURSDAY NIGHT...CLOUDY. A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS...POSSIBLY MIXED WITH FREEZING DRIZZLE. LOWS 13 TO 23...COLDEST INTERIOR WEST. FRIDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS...MAINLY IN THE AFTERNOON. HIGHS MAINLY IN THE 20S. FRIDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS. LOWS 6 TO 12 EXCEPT ZERO TO 6 ABOVE INTERIOR WEST. NEW YEARS DAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS IN THE NORTHWEST WIND LAKE EFFECT BELTS. HIGHS 12 TO 18. SUNDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS IN THE NORTHWEST WIND LAKE EFFECT BELTS. LOWS ZERO TO 6 ABOVE EXCEPT 6 BELOW TO ZERO INTERIOR WEST. HIGHS 12 TO 18. MONDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS ZERO TO 6 ABOVE EXCEPT AROUND 6 BELOW INTERIOR WEST. HIGHS 18 TO 24.