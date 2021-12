STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE MI 338 PM EST WED DEC 8 2021 /238 PM CST WED DEC 8 2021/ ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT ACROSS THE KEWEENAW THURSDAY... TONIGHT...BECOMING MOSTLY CLOUDY. SCATTERED SNOW SHOWERS OVER THE KEWEENAW PENINSULA AND NORTHEAST IN THE EVENING...AND THEN LATE TONIGHT INTO THE WEST. LOWS 3 TO 16 ABOVE...COLDEST OVER THE INTERIOR WEST. THURSDAY...SNOW DEVELOPING AND BREEZY. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW POSSIBLE IN THE HIGHER ELEVATIONS AND NEAR THE GREAT LAKES. HIGHS 28 TO 35. THURSDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY. A CHANCE OF SNOW IN THE EVENING OVER THE KEWEENAW AND EAST. LOWS 15 TO 28...COLDEST INTERIOR WEST. FRIDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. SNOW ARRIVING TOWARD EVENING. HIGHS 30 TO 36. FRIDAY NIGHT...SNOW...POSSIBLY HEAVY AT TIMES CENTRAL AND EAST. TURNING BLUSTERY LATE WITH PATCHY BLOWING SNOW. LOWS IN THE 20S. SATURDAY...SNOW EARLY, ESPECIALLY NORTH CENTRAL AND EAST. DECREASING CLOUDS FROM THE WEST. BLUSTERY WITH HIGHS 29 TO 34. SUNDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY AND WARMER. LOWS 14 TO 25...COLDEST INTERIOR WEST. HIGHS 34 TO 40. MONDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY AND CONTINUED UNSEASONABLY MILD. LOWS 21 TO 31...WARMEST NEAR LAKE SUPERIOR. HIGHS AROUND 40.