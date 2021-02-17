LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 2/17/2021

Tonight, increasing clouds. A few snow showers are possible. Low temperatures will range from around 0 well inland to around 10 above near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light south wind.



Thursday, mostly cloudy with snow showers possible. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. South wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Thursday night, mostly cloudy with snow showers possible. Low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens (coldest temperatures inland). South wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Friday, mostly cloudy with snow showers possible. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday night, lake effect snow showers (mainly in the Keweenaw Peninsula and east of Marquette along/north of M-28). Otherwise, clearing skies. Low temperatures will be at or below zero inland, single digits near the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Saturday, a few lake effect snow showers (mainly in the Keweenaw Peninsula and east of Marquette along/north of M-28). Otherwise, sunshine. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will range from around 0 well inland to around 10 above or the teens near the Great Lakes. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, mostly cloudy. A few snow showers are possible. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. A few snow showers are possible. Low temperatures will range from around 10 above well inland to around 20 near the Great Lakes. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Monday through Wednesday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, clouds and at times sunshine during the day and partly cloudy to mostly cloudy at night. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s.