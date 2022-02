STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 321 PM EST WED FEB 2 2022 /221 PM CST WED FEB 2 2022/ TONIGHT...PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. SNOW SHOWERS LIKELY IN THE NORTHWEST WIND SNOWBELTS. LOWS RANGING FROM 11 BELOW INTERIOR WEST TO 8 ABOVE EAST NEAR LAKE SUPERIOR. WIND CHILLS 15 TO 25 BELOW WEST HALF. THURSDAY...PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. COLD. SNOW SHOWERS LIKELY NEAR ONTONAGON AND EAST OF AU TRAIN. HIGHS 4 TO 12 ABOVE...WARMEST EAST. THURSDAY NIGHT...PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. COLD. LOWS RANGING FROM 17 BELOW INTERIOR WEST TO ZERO ALONG THE LAKE SUPERIOR SHORELINE EAST OF MARQUETTE. FRIDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS. HIGHS AROUND 12. FRIDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 6 BELOW TO ZERO EXCEPT 6 BELOW TO 12 BELOW ZERO INTERIOR WEST. SATURDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS. HIGHS 18 TO 24. SUNDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS. LOWS AROUND 12 EXCEPT AROUND 6 INTERIOR WEST. HIGHS 18 TO 24. MONDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 6 BELOW TO ZERO. HIGHS 18 TO 24.