STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE MI 346 PM EST WED FEB 9 2022 /246 PM CST WED FEB 9 2022/ TONIGHT...SNOW SHOWERS LIKELY WEST AND EAST. A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS NORTH CENTRAL. MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 7 ABOVE TO 16. THURSDAY...A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS NEAR LAKE SUPERIOR IN THE MORNING. PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS 19 TO 27. THURSDAY NIGHT...SNOW SHOWERS. LOWS 12 TO 21. FRIDAY...SNOW SHOWERS. BECOMING BREEZY. SLIGHT CHANCE OF LIGHT FREEZING RAIN SOUTH CENTRAL. HIGHS 28 TO 36. SATURDAY...MUCH COLDER. BLUSTERY EARLY. MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS. LOWS 6 BELOW TO ZERO EXCEPT 6 BELOW TO 12 BELOW ZERO INTERIOR WEST. HIGHS 6 TO 12. SUNDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS. LOWS 6 BELOW TO ZERO EXCEPT 6 BELOW TO 12 BELOW ZERO INTERIOR WEST. HIGHS 12 TO 18. MONDAY...PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 8 BELOW ZERO TO 5 ABOVE ZERO. HIGHS 16 TO 21.