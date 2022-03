STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 358 PM EDT WED MAR 23 2022 /258 PM CDT WED MAR 23 2022/ ...WINTER STORM WARNINGS AND ADVISORIES IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... .TONIGHT...MIXED PRECIPITATION LIKELY. LOWS 28 TO 33. .THURSDAY...CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SNOW AND RAIN. HIGHS 32 TO 38. .THURSDAY NIGHT...PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A SLIGHT CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS IN THE EAST. LOWS 19 TO 30. .FRIDAY...BECOMING MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF RAIN AND SNOW SHOWERS. HIGHS 34 TO 44. .FRIDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS. LOWS 18 TO 26 EXCEPT 12 TO 18 INTERIOR WEST. .SATURDAY...BLUSTERY. MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS. HIGHS 24 TO 34. .SUNDAY...PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS IN THE EAST. LOWS IN THE SINGLE DIGITS AND TEENS. HIGHS IN THE TEENS AND 20S. .MONDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS IN THE SINGLE DIGITS AND TEENS. HIGHS IN THE 20S AND 30S.