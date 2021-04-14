LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 4/14/2021

Tonight, cloudy with rain showers or wintry precipitation. Some wind overnight. Low temperatures will range from the 20s for inland areas west of Marquette to the 30s along the Great Lakes and Eastern U.P. Winds becoming north to northwest overnight 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Thursday, mostly cloudy with rain showers or wintry precipitation. Some wind. High temperatures will range from the 30s closer to Lake Superior to around 40 or the 40s in the South Central U.P. and closer to the Michigan/Wisconsin border. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will range from the 20s for inland areas west of Marquette to around 30 or the 30s near the Great Lakes and Eastern U.P. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will range from the 30s near Lake Superior to around 50 along the Michigan/Wisconsin border. North to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will range from the 20s for inland areas west of Marquette to around 30 or the 30s near the Great Lakes and Eastern U.P. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday, mostly cloudy. High temperatures will range from around 40 near Lake Superior to around 50 or the 50s near the Michigan/Wisconsin border. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will range from the 20s for inland areas west of Marquette to around 30 or the 30s near the Great Lakes and Eastern U.P. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday, partly cloudy. High temperatures will range from around 40 or the 40s near Lake Superior to the 50s near the Michigan/Wisconsin border. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Sunday night, increasing clouds. Low temperatures will range from the 20s for inland areas west of Marquette to around 30 or the 30s near the Great Lakes and Eastern U.P. Winds becoming south to southwest 5 to 10 MPH.

Monday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. Winds becoming west to northwest 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday and Wednesday, a slight chance of rain or snow. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. Low temperatures will be in the 20s.