LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 4/21/2021

Tonight, some evening snow showers. Otherwise, clearing during the overnight. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s (coldest temperatures inland west of Marquette). Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday, mostly sunny with some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, some inland Western U.P. spots could be around 60, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 10 to 15 MPH with some higher gusts.

Thursday night, clear skies with some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Friday, increasing clouds. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Friday night, mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, cloudy with rain or snow. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. Winds becoming west to northwest 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, mostly cloudy with some snow showers. Some clearing is possible late. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts possible.



Sunday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will range from the 30s right along Lake Superior to around 50 along the Michigan/Wisconsin border. North wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday and Wednesday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, some cloud cover. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. Low temperatures will be in the 40s.