LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 4/28/2021

STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE MI 336 PM EDT WED APR 28 2021 /236 PM CDT WED APR 28 2021/ TONIGHT...PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY...INCREASING CLOUDS SOUTH AND EAST. LOWS IN THE 30S. THURSDAY...INCREASING CLOUDS. RAIN SHOWERS LIKELY...MOVING FROM WEST TO EAST THROUGH THE DAY. HIGHS 49 TO 62...COOLEST NEAR LAKE SUPERIOR. THURSDAY NIGHT...A SLIGHT CHANCE OF EVENING RAIN SHOWERS EAST...OTHERWISE CLEARING FROM THE WEST. TURNING BREEZY EAST HALF LATE. LOWS 30 TO 36. FRIDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. BREEZY CENTRAL AND EAST. HIGHS 39 TO 55...COOLEST EAST AND NEAR LAKE SUPERIOR. FRIDAY NIGHT...INCREASING CLOUDS FROM WEST TO EAST. CHANCE OF RAIN SHOWERS LATE WEST. LOWS 29 TO 37...COOLEST EAST. SATURDAY...PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF RAIN SHOWERS. HIGHS 50 TO 74...WARMEST WEST HALF...COOLEST EAST AND NEAR LAKE MICHIGAN. SUNDAY...CHANCE OF SHOWERS IN THE EVENING. PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 37 TO 44. HIGHS 50 TO 63...COOLEST NEAR THE GREAT LAKES. MONDAY...PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF RAIN SHOWERS SOUTH. LOWS 35 TO 43. HIGHS 48 TO 62...COOLEST NEAR LAKE SUPERIOR.