Tonight, cloudy with rain showers or wintry precipitation. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday, cloudy with rain showers or wintry precipitation. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday night, cloudy with rain showers or wintry precipitation (including wet snow). Increasing wind. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. Winds becoming north and increasing to 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday, cloudy with wintry precipitation (including wet snow). Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. North to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday night, cloudy with snow. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Saturday, morning snow showers. Some clearing in the afternoon from west to east. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50, locally colder near the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH becoming south to southeast.



Sunday night, a slight chance of rain or wintry precipitation. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50, locally colder near the Great Lakes. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday night, a slight chance of rain or wintry precipitation. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday, mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday night, mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.