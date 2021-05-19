LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 5/19/2021

Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Areas of fog possible. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. South wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Areas of fog possible. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. South wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Friday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to northeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. East to northeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with higher gusts.

Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. South to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday, partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tuesday night, partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.