LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 5/20/2020

Tonight, clear skies. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. South to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Thursday, sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light and variable wind.



Thursday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. Light south wind.



Friday, sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light east to southeast wind.



Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. Light south wind.



Saturday, a few rain showers. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Saturday night, a chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. South wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Sunday, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Sunday night, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday (Memorial Day), a chance of rain. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday night, a chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, a few rain showers. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South wind 5 to 10 MPH.