STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 333 PM EDT WED JUN 1 2022 /233 PM CDT WED JUN 1 2022/ TONIGHT...PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS IN THE 40S. THURSDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. A SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS 66 TO 74...EXCEPT AROUND 60 ALONG LAKE MICHIGAN SHORELINES. THURSDAY NIGHT...PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. A CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS THROUGH MIDNIGHT. LOWS IN THE 40S. FRIDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. COOL. HIGHS 54 TO 62. SATURDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY NORTH...INCREASING CLOUDS SOUTH. A CHANCE OF LIGHT RAIN LATE...MAINLY SOUTH. LOWS 35 TO 42. HIGHS 60 TO 66. SUNDAY...PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF LIGHT RAIN SOUTH. LOWS IN THE 40S. HIGHS IN THE 60S. MONDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS IN THE 40S. HIGHS IN THE 60S.