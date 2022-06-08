Tonight, a chance of rain and thunderstorms through sunset. Patchy fog in some U.P. spots overnight. Low temperatures will be in the 40s. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Thursday, a slight chance of rain in the afternoon for the South Central U.P. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind becoming west to northwest 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. Light and variable wind.



Friday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s. Light and variable wind.



Saturday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. Light and variable wind.



Sunday, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes (especially Lake Superior). Winds becoming east to northeast to north to northeast 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s. Light and variable wind.



Monday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.