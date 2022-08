STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 310 PM EDT WED AUG 31 2022 /210 PM CDT WED AUG 31 2022/ ...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FOR MARQUETTE AND ALGER COUNTIES THROUGH THIS EVENING... TONIGHT...MOSTLY CLEAR. LOWS 43 TO 61...COOLEST INTERIOR EAST AND WARMEST BY LAKE SUPERIOR. THURSDAY...MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS 75 TO 85. THURSDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLEAR. LOWS IN THE 60S. FRIDAY...MOSTLY SUNNY. CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS 84 TO 90. FRIDAY NIGHT...PARTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. LOWS 54 TO 60 EXCEPT 48 TO 54 INTERIOR WEST. SATURDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. COOLER. HIGHS IN THE MID 60S. SUNDAY...MOSTLY CLEAR. LOWS IN THE UPPER 40S EXCEPT IN THE LOWER 40S INTERIOR WEST. HIGHS 66 TO 72. LABOR DAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 48 TO 54. HIGHS 72 TO 78. $$ TDUD